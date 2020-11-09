Evolution of prices of Graphic card

What happened to the Graphic card prices ?

6 years ago a GTX970 cost about 300€ and in its time the a 570 that costed about the same (may be 10% less)

But now when I look at to days price on the "70" class 1070/ 2070/ 3070 we are looking at anything between 450 to 620€ for the current generation.

I'm really surprised that price for entry lvl first tier or top 2nd tier card (depending what you think of the 70 line) , have doubled. is it me of Gaming on PC never has been so expensive?
 
due to lack of competition from AMD, nvidia raised the prices by a full tier. Idiot fanboys bought the cards anyways, so nvidia kept the pricing. When AMD re-emerged with good cards (5700xt, 6800), they followed nvidias new lead and kept the prices high. Prices will remain high until buyers stop paying for overpriced crap
 
Also need to factor in the profits they saw during the mining boom that they are unwilling to let go and will artificially inflate demand in order to get closer to what they had at that time. AMD is going to follow the lead as they want our money also, the point said earlier is true a reset wont happen until people just pass on the need to upgrade until prices drop back. Turing was a test to see what we would take and they saw people still were willing to paymore on average top to bottom. Even the stripped down cards missing the features they blamed the price increase on rose in price.
 
Mylex said:
Also need to factor in the profits they saw during the mining boom that they are unwilling to let go and will artificially inflate demand in order to get closer to what they had at that time. AMD is going to follow the lead as they want our money also, the point said earlier is true a reset wont happen until people just pass on the need to upgrade until prices drop back. Turing was a test to see what we would take and they saw people still were willing to paymore on average top to bottom. Even the stripped down cars missing the features they blamed the price increase on rose in price.
This. The companies saw what gamers and miners were willing to still pay during the mining boom and adjusted their prices accordingly for future products.

The recent, successful scalping of Ampere cards and Zen 3 CPUs will only further encourage this type of pricing.
 
Considering how reliable cpus/gpus are that haven't been OC/mined/abused, I may just permanently buy all my upgrades second hand here on the [H] FS forum. Half the cost, and coming from at least semi-trusted posters.
 
exlink said:
This. The companies saw what gamers and miners were willing to still pay during the mining boom and adjusted their prices accordingly for future products.

The recent, successful scalping of Ampere cards and Zen 3 CPUs will only further encourage this type of pricing.
I agree, god help us for the next series. I say get one of these and just pass on upgrading for 3 years minimum because there is gonna be hell to pay on the next gen of cards following these.
 
