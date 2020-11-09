Evolution of prices of Graphic card

What happened to the Graphic card prices ?
6 years ago a GTX970 cost about 300€ and in its time the a 570 that costed about the same (may be 10% less)
But now when I look at to days price on the "70" class 1070/ 2070/ 3070 we are looking at anything between 450 to 620€ for the current generation.
I'm really surprised that price for entry lvl first tier or top 2nd tier card (depending what you think of the 70 line) , have doubled. is it me of Gaming on PC never has been so expensive?
6 years ago a GTX970 cost about 300€ and in its time the a 570 that costed about the same (may be 10% less)
But now when I look at to days price on the "70" class 1070/ 2070/ 3070 we are looking at anything between 450 to 620€ for the current generation.
I'm really surprised that price for entry lvl first tier or top 2nd tier card (depending what you think of the 70 line) , have doubled. is it me of Gaming on PC never has been so expensive?