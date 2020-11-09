Evolution of prices of Graphic card

Also need to factor in the profits they saw during the mining boom that they are unwilling to let go and will artificially inflate demand in order to get closer to what they had at that time. AMD is going to follow the lead as they want our money also, the point said earlier is true a reset wont happen until people just pass on the need to upgrade until prices drop back. Turing was a test to see what we would take and they saw people still were willing to paymore on average top to bottom. Even the stripped down cards missing the features they blamed the price increase on rose in price.