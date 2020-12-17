“Evil mobile emulator farms” used to steal millions from US and EU banks

erek
"Automating fraud
“This mobile fraud operation managed to automate the process of accessing accounts, initiating a transaction, receiving and stealing a second factor (SMS in this case) and in many cases using those codes to complete illicit transactions,” IBM Trusteer researchers Shachar Gritzman and Limor Kessem wrote in a post. “The data sources, scripts and customized applications the gang created flowed in one automated process which provided speed that allowed them to rob millions of dollars from each victimized bank within a matter of days.”"
https://arstechnica.com/information...-used-to-steal-millions-from-us-and-eu-banks/
