EVGA’s Last GPU, The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN, Secures 3DMark Portal Royal World Record

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,118
Tight, Record Submitted April 19 2023
"The journey started in Dec 2022 when we met at EVGA HQ for a week of overclocking when I was able to hit the WR in the new 3DMark Speedway during EVGA’s charity live stream with nvidias “next gen gpu”. Fast forward four months adding the WR in Port Royal was the last puzzle piece for my personal goal of achieving all major world records in 3DMark to this date (TimeSpy Extreme being my favourite one).
I’m extremely grateful for all the support I’ve been given from the team at EVGA and K|ngp|n himself who inspired me to follow this path throughout the past two years. This is my attempt of giving back to honor the memory of VGA dominance at EVGA.
— CENS"
Source: https://wccftech.com/evga-last-gpu-...pin-secures-3dmark-portal-royal-world-record/
