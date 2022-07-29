EVGA SuperNOVA P6, 80+ Plat 1000W - $129.99 (less w/code)

xx0xx
Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2005
- Messages
- 728
Available here: https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=220-P6-1000-X1
Can take an additional 10% using an associate code making it $117.
Currently going normally for ~$160-170 elsewhere
/r/buildapcsales has an EVGA code, but I wasn't sure if it was okay to post it here (nothing in the rules, but just erring on the safe side)
It's listed in the reddit thread in the top comment.
Seasonic is the OEM. Built on a modified form of the Seasonic Focus Platinum platform.
Reviews seem relatively positive overall, some noted an inefficient 5VSB rail, slightly louder fan under high loads, and some other relatively small issues.
Edit: note this has been fluctuating in and out of stock, so give it a bit of time if it shows out of stock.
I bought one just now. Hoping going with a higher wattage, higher efficiency PSU might allow me to win the coil whine lottery and lessen or solve my 3070's coil whine. Shot in the dark, but either way, I don't mind the upgrade, some future proofing for RTX 4xxx
Can take an additional 10% using an associate code making it $117.
Currently going normally for ~$160-170 elsewhere
/r/buildapcsales has an EVGA code, but I wasn't sure if it was okay to post it here (nothing in the rules, but just erring on the safe side)
It's listed in the reddit thread in the top comment.
Seasonic is the OEM. Built on a modified form of the Seasonic Focus Platinum platform.
Reviews seem relatively positive overall, some noted an inefficient 5VSB rail, slightly louder fan under high loads, and some other relatively small issues.
Edit: note this has been fluctuating in and out of stock, so give it a bit of time if it shows out of stock.
I bought one just now. Hoping going with a higher wattage, higher efficiency PSU might allow me to win the coil whine lottery and lessen or solve my 3070's coil whine. Shot in the dark, but either way, I don't mind the upgrade, some future proofing for RTX 4xxx
Last edited: