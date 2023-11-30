EVGA SuperNOVA 750W 80 Plus Platinum ATX Fully Modular Power Supply (220-p5-0750-x1)

Finny76

Finny76

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 31, 2002
Messages
1,210
I have a like NEW EVGA SuperNOVA 750W 80 Plus PLATINUM PSU (220-P5-0750-x1) Retail is $169.99

Used for less than a month. Comes with all original box, packing and cables. This PSU is Platinum and has a 10 year warranty.

ONLY selling because I dont do any gaming or use a dedicated GPU that requires power, so this PSU is a bit overkill for me and i've decided to use my older 550W PSU.

Selling for $119 (saves you $50)

