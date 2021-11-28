EVGA Supernova 650 G3 fan noise and Eco mode

Flogger23m
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2009
- Messages
- 11,986
Have one of these power supplies. EVGA 650 G3.
The fan started rattling rather loudly after less than two years of use. Got to the point it was annoying me. I turned it onto Eco mode might seems to keep the fan off most of the time, but this is the winter. Fan has been off since I switched to Eco mode. Would be safe to use in ambient temperatures at 90F ? Worried it will overheat on load when it gets hot and if I need to get a replacement soon or if it is realistically okay to use in Eco mode in warm weather.
Not going to bother with EVGA RMA, last time I contact them they acted pissed off, made exceptions to the warranty (half the product isn't covered under warranty apparently including fans/cables), and their shipping requirements essentially would cost almost as much as buying a new PSU.
The fan started rattling rather loudly after less than two years of use. Got to the point it was annoying me. I turned it onto Eco mode might seems to keep the fan off most of the time, but this is the winter. Fan has been off since I switched to Eco mode. Would be safe to use in ambient temperatures at 90F ? Worried it will overheat on load when it gets hot and if I need to get a replacement soon or if it is realistically okay to use in Eco mode in warm weather.
Not going to bother with EVGA RMA, last time I contact them they acted pissed off, made exceptions to the warranty (half the product isn't covered under warranty apparently including fans/cables), and their shipping requirements essentially would cost almost as much as buying a new PSU.
Last edited: