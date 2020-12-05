EVGA store Z490 Dark sale

EVGA has the Z490 Dark KP and regular editions on sale from their rather absurd regular prices and are now much more reasonable compared to the competition (Apex $420).
They were $50 off for black friday sale this is much better.
Z490 Dark Kingpin $450
https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=131-CL-E499-KP
Z490 Dark $400
https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=131-CL-E499-KR
The SR-3, Z490 FTW and X299 FTW are also on sale but they have been these prices quite often lately. https://www.evga.com/products/ProductList.aspx?type=1
They were $50 off for black friday sale this is much better.
Z490 Dark Kingpin $450
https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=131-CL-E499-KP
Z490 Dark $400
https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=131-CL-E499-KR
The SR-3, Z490 FTW and X299 FTW are also on sale but they have been these prices quite often lately. https://www.evga.com/products/ProductList.aspx?type=1