I've seen people claim they've completed their step-up after 3 or more months in the queue. I queued first week of January so I'm hoping to step up from my 3060 ti to a 3080 in April/May. Who knows though. I'm fortunate to live within an hour of two Micro Center's and they get 3xxx stock in every week. I've considered just going after another card there and selling my 3060 ti.