EVGA SSC GTX 1060- Sell and hope for an upgrade or just complete your damn build and be happy with it.

I started a build a number of years back before bitcoin blew up the videocard market, but work and life made my "putting it all together" go on hold. I have all the old (now) unopened gear for a fairly nice socket 1151 pc with SSD system drives and 32gbs of ram, and an unopened EVGA Superclocked gtx 1060 graphics card. I don't know if this is worth anything but I suspect it is due to the scarcity of cards these days. So I come you fine people with a question if you were in my shoes: Would you just finish the build with gear you had or would you start all over based around a newer socket (This is not a need so ideally I don't want to do this as I have all the 1151 stuff sealed in boxes and ready to go and don't want to spend more money)- or would you sell the more valuable stuff (read the Graphics card) for what it's worth today and try to get a newer card at the crazytown prices? What would one of these cards go for new unopened and would I even be able to buy a video card today (thinking something in the 2000 series or greater). I'm gonna be honest, until card prices come down I wont be building a system based on a $1000+video card so really that may be my answer as I find with the performance of a 1060. I just have been out of the market so long I don't even know what video cards are going for. Thanks for the advice.



-B