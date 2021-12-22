EVGA SSC GTX 1060- Sell and hope for an upgrade or just complete your damn build and be happy with it.

B

Begomot

n00b
Joined
Sep 13, 2007
Messages
44
I started a build a number of years back before bitcoin blew up the videocard market, but work and life made my "putting it all together" go on hold. I have all the old (now) unopened gear for a fairly nice socket 1151 pc with SSD system drives and 32gbs of ram, and an unopened EVGA Superclocked gtx 1060 graphics card. I don't know if this is worth anything but I suspect it is due to the scarcity of cards these days. So I come you fine people with a question if you were in my shoes: Would you just finish the build with gear you had or would you start all over based around a newer socket (This is not a need so ideally I don't want to do this as I have all the 1151 stuff sealed in boxes and ready to go and don't want to spend more money)- or would you sell the more valuable stuff (read the Graphics card) for what it's worth today and try to get a newer card at the crazytown prices? What would one of these cards go for new unopened and would I even be able to buy a video card today (thinking something in the 2000 series or greater). I'm gonna be honest, until card prices come down I wont be building a system based on a $1000+video card so really that may be my answer as I find with the performance of a 1060. I just have been out of the market so long I don't even know what video cards are going for. Thanks for the advice.

-B

-B
 
C

cdabc123

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
3,598
Build the system. If you don't do anything graphically intensive just ride off integrated for awhile and sell the 1060. Or just throw it all together and get some use out of it.
 
