EVGA SR-3 Dark Goes Up For Pre-Order At $1,800

    Heh, what a joke (sorry)

    "The EVGA SR-3 Dark officially conforms to the E-ATX form factor. The motherboard is carved from a 16-layer PCB with gold-plated edges that supposedly improves overclocking and durability. On top of that, EVGA has equipped the SR-3 Dark with a 24-phase power delivery subsystem. A total of four 8-pin EPS connectors provides the Xeon W-3175X with all the juice that the 28-core chip requires. "

    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/evga-sr-3-dark-goes-up-for-pre-order-at-1800-dollars
     
    what sector of the market is that board targeting? The photos at the EVGA website make the board look like gold ... good thing because it's priced as though it is ;)

    I'm just jealous I can't afford one just for the fun of it
     
    Quite a deal they have going there.
     
    Be awesome.. how lucky are all those review sites!
     
    depends ... do they get to keep the board?
     
