EVGA RTX 3090 KingPin Hydro Copper - awesome temp drops!

P

pclausen

Gawd
Joined
Jan 30, 2008
Messages
594
Got my KP HC block yesterday and finally got around to installing it this morning.

kphc-1.JPG


All done:

kphc-2.JPG


Installed in rig:

kphc-3.JPG


Before temps:

mem_temp_1.PNG

mem_temp_2.PNG


After:

kp_temp_1.PNG

kp_temp_2.PNG


So while the core itself only dropped a degree from when Hybrid, I see significant drops everywhere else. I guess that kind of makes sense since the hybrid used a 360 rad for just the GPU already.

As the the deltas, I have:

Ambient 25C
Water 31C
GPU 38C (per above)
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top