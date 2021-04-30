EVGA RTX 3090 KingPin Hydro Copper - awesome temp drops!

Got my KP HC block yesterday and finally got around to installing it this morning.
All done:
Installed in rig:
Before temps:
After:
So while the core itself only dropped a degree from when Hybrid, I see significant drops everywhere else. I guess that kind of makes sense since the hybrid used a 360 rad for just the GPU already.
As the the deltas, I have:
Ambient 25C
Water 31C
GPU 38C (per above)
