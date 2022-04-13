EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra - $1699 Brand New

legcramp

legcramp

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
12,166
bizzmeister said:
Glad to see these cards finally coming back into stock at near regular msrp prices
Click to expand...
Isn't this MSRP for this card though? $1500 for the NVIDIA FE Edition and this card debuted around $1800 during the craze.
Good price!
 
M

mnewxcv

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
8,759
legcramp said:
Isn't this MSRP for this card though? $1500 for the NVIDIA FE Edition and this card debuted around $1800 during the craze.
Good price!
Click to expand...
I would've loved to see an XC3 for $1499, but a FTW3 for $1699 is still decent. It's technically a better card with a better heatsink (and higher power limit setting when using software I believe) and a few other features. 30 series FEs just happen to be better built than most of the AIB cards this time around in terms of build quality and price, but despite higher AIB prices, they still have the advantage for availability right now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top