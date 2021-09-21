EVGA RTX 3080/TI Hydro Copper temps and configs

So curious what other HC owners temps are and your config. Maybe it's just the nature of the 30 series but I'm seeing around 10C higher temps then with my 2080 TI.



My config is XT45 280mm--->3080 XC3 HC--->ST30 v2 280mm--->10850K--->ST30 280mm X-flow--->D5/res All rads have SL140 Uni fans.



Idle is 30-32C while gaming 4k Ultra BL3 temps were 54-56C.