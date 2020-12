Yesterday I started the EVGA Precision X app (via Steam) and it prompted me to do a firmware update of my GPU. I had last run it ~Thursday and most of the week prior to, so I am unsure whether it does infrequent checks or if something was pushed recently. Of course, there was no information - version, release notes etc. - just a terse message to not touch the system. Any ideas?



My card is the 3080 XC3 Ultra.