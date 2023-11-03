EVGA RTX 3070 Ti XC3 Ultra - need to figure out a way to run below 0.818V under any load

pututu
When this card (EVGA RTX 3070 Ti XC3 Ultra) is under load, the minimum gpu voltage is always at 0.818V. Likely that this gpu voltage hard limit is set in the vBios. I posted the possibility of flashing XC3 Ultra with FTW bios as posted here earlier today.
Before I do this, does anyone has a EVGA RTX 3070 Ti FTW and confirm that if under load (say less than 50% of the card power) the gpu voltage can run well below 0.818V?
TIA.
Below is a screenshot for my 3070 Ti XC3 Ultra running about 38.6% TDP but need a gpu voltage of 0.818V to run. Just trying to save some power.
