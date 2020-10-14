EVGA RTX 3000 cards

No one has any RTX 3090's in stock. I know, I've been trying since launch to get one.
 
Wow, I commend you replying without a smart remark attacking the noob here. I was putting my fire retardant suit on but I guess its not needed. Unless you have the luck of the Irish you will not beat the bots but given what is going on you should have alot better chances next month on.
 
If possible, try to snatch one of those 2080Ti cards for cheap, unless you absolutely need top performance.
But 3080 is 40-50% more expensive for about 30% more performance (at 4k, less at lower resolution).

For example, I bought MSI 2080Ti Trio X for €600. Now, the cheapest 3080 costs €800. That's 35% more expensive. And it's not even in stock.
Do I need 3080? Well, considering I have Reverb G2 on preorder and game at 4k/120hz, yes I do. But do you?
 
