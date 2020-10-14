EVGA RTX 3000 cards

If possible, try to snatch one of those 2080Ti cards for cheap, unless you absolutely need top performance.

But 3080 is 40-50% more expensive for about 30% more performance (at 4k, less at lower resolution).



For example, I bought MSI 2080Ti Trio X for €600. Now, the cheapest 3080 costs €800. That's 35% more expensive. And it's not even in stock.

Do I need 3080? Well, considering I have Reverb G2 on preorder and game at 4k/120hz, yes I do. But do you?