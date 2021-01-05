EVGA RMA sent be back a different card? This ever happen to anyone else?

So I sent in my GPU to EVGA which was the RTX 2080 Ti XC Gaming and they sent me back a XC Ultra. I opened the box and immediately noticed how incredibly massive this card is... it's over 2x as thick from the look of it than my previous card. Luckily I had room in my case, but I was worried it wouldn't fit.

From what I understand the XC Ultra is only different from the XC Gaming in that the Ultra has a slight overclock and the thicker cooler is better?

Has this ever happened to anyone of you before? That you get sent back a basically better card than what you send in?
 
It happens. They normally upgrade you if they don't have stock of your card.
 
The slight overclock is due to the binning process.

They're the same chip and the same size, but the one you got has slightly less defects.
Thus it can process better, with lower voltage, higher clocks, and actually run cooler than the other, unless you crank it up TO THE MAX, and let it burn bright and hot, delivering ULTIMATE performance.

Also, heatsinks displace air. But metal has more density than air. You should be fine, or better than before in every aspect.
 
Knowing the current state of the video card market I'm not surprised...enjoy that minor upgrade!
 
Over a decade ago I had a 7950 GT that was performing like garbage, memory crashes, etc. sent it in to get fixed. Then EVGA sent me an 8800 GT instead (this was two weeks after that card launched). I’m glad to see that they’re still upgrading people all this time.
 
