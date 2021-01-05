EVGA RMA sent be back a different card? This ever happen to anyone else?

So I sent in my GPU to EVGA which was the RTX 2080 Ti XC Gaming and they sent me back a XC Ultra. I opened the box and immediately noticed how incredibly massive this card is... it's over 2x as thick from the look of it than my previous card. Luckily I had room in my case, but I was worried it wouldn't fit.



From what I understand the XC Ultra is only different from the XC Gaming in that the Ultra has a slight overclock and the thicker cooler is better?



Has this ever happened to anyone of you before? That you get sent back a basically better card than what you send in?