EVGA Peripherals on sale now 11/19

EVGA has some sales going on! Keyboards are pretty heavily discounted, along with mice, the XR1 lite capture card, some AIOs, and some power supplies. I bought a bunch of this stuff a few days ago for $50 more than they are now.... :sick: $45 for a reputable capture card with passthrough seems good though, I picked one up!

Keyboards: https://www.evga.com/products/ProductList.aspx?type=15
Mice: https://www.evga.com/products/ProductList.aspx?type=12
Capture card: https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=141-U1-CB20-LR
AIOs: https://www.evga.com/products/ProductList.aspx?type=18
PSUs: https://www.evga.com/products/ProductList.aspx?type=10

You can use my associate code if you like to save 10% at checkout. I get a portion of the savings FYI. Use it if you want, or not! The code is good for:
3% off GPUs,
10% off audio,
10% off cases,
10% off cooling,
10% off power supplies,
5% off capture devices,
5% gaming keyboards and mice,
5% off motherboards

 
