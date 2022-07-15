EVGA Keyboard and Mouse for $9.23 each

Looks like the mouse is out of stock.
I'll be grabbing the keyboard though, as all the letters and shit on my old logitech G15 are all worn away now lol. That keyboard is like 10+ years old.
 
Operaghost said:
Looks like the mouse is out of stock.
I'll be grabbing the keyboard though, as all the letters and shit on my old logitech G15 are all worn away now lol. That keyboard is like 10+ years old.
Shows in stock for me.

1657917739977.png
 
the web site keeps getting stuck in loops of repeating the same process over and over again

EDIT: finally took the order but can't see my order history yet
 
Nice! Thanks, had to use my EVGA Bucks before they expire, grabbed a couple keyboard for $3.89 shipped after the bucks :p
 
Thanks OP for posting this up, picked up two keyboards as spares! I thought about the gaming mouse, but I'm perfectly happy with my ancient Microsoft Wheel Mouse Optical 1.1A (I have a box of spares as I like them that much).

Funny thing is the last item I ordered from the EVGA website was a 128MB Geforce FX5900 way back in 2003.
 
Do I want a $9 keyboard? Shipping probably costs more than what they're asking. They're basically giving them away. $20 at newegg. Wonder why so low priced. At $9 I am thinking of just grabbing a spare keyboard.
 
Its probably the website, I had a hell of a time placing my order and getting the PayPal window to even work.......
 
Johnx64 said:
Still shows in stock for me right now. Even added to cart just to see the first attempt error'd but retrying it added to my cart.
Keyboard showed out of stock around 4:30am but it was in stock just now. Ordered one for a friend of mine.
 
Yeah I'm still trying to add the keyboard to my cart and it won't let me.
Only have the option to "Auto-Notify".
I have the mouse in cart, just need the keyboard so I can mash the checkout button...

*EDIT* Available again at 9:10 am EST
 
Be advised the X12 mouse is a very small mouse. It's more suited for a child or woman. I got one on sale and was disappointed the dam thing was puny. Not even my teen son wanted it. I think I may have tossed it. Sexy looking mouse tho.
 
Nebulous said:
Be advised the X12 mouse is a very small mouse. It's more suited for a child or woman. I got one on sale and was disappointed the dam thing was puny. Not even my teen son wanted it. I think I may have tossed it. Sexy looking mouse tho.
Thanks for the heads up. At the price, I couldn't refuse. Maybe I'll use it for my laptop, or maybe the wife will want it.
 
They have a ton of Bstock currently too - wonder why.

They always had a decent amount, but more so than usual.
 
Eshelmen said:
They have a ton of Bstock currently too - wonder why.

They always had a decent amount, but more so than usual.
Yah I was contemplating upgrading my GPU with one of the B stock deals....but I've never bought B stock and I'm skeptical I guess.
 
Operaghost said:
Yah I was contemplating upgrading my GPU with one of the B stock deals....but I've never bought B stock and I'm skeptical I guess.
1 year warranty - so, it offsets some risk. But, if you are looking at a GPU within $50-100 of new - go with New. B-stock isn't worth the lesser warranty unless the price makes sense. That's why $200 1080ti's sell out and $500 1080ti's sit for days.
 
I snagged a keyboard early this morning for the hell of it since it doesn't hurt to have a spare around and at that price it's a good deal as long as the keyboard works. I'm super picky about mice so I didn't bother with it.
 
I'm seeing both $9.23 items out of stock. Just tried to order a keyboard (was able to add to cart) for the kid and website was slow and after I clicked confirm order I just got kicked back to the main page w/o an order confirmation.

Considering the $34 Z15 linear, just because...
 
