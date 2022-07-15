EVGA Keyboard and Mouse for $9.23 each

causticspill
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2010
- Messages
- 348
EVGA has some of their peripherals on sale today for their 23rd Anniversary.
The Z12 keyboard and X12 mouse are $9.23 shipped free. A few of their other mice an keyboards are also on sale too, as well as some motherboards.
I grabbed a Z12 just to have an extra keyboard around.
edit: don't forget an EVGA code if you have one to bring price down to under $9 before tax
Last edited: