EVGA Keeps deposit and cost of new card

Sent EVGA 3080 in for warranty.

Evga says 1700.00 for cross ship replacement. 850 deposit and 850 cost of new card.

I get new card and install.

EVGA says original card damage is my fault. Because of water damage.

Ok. No problem. Give me back deposit.

They say no we are keeping the deposit and the new card money., And sending original card back to you.

I say "Why am I paying double"?



What am I missing here?