EVGA just sent me a brand new 1300 GT PSU, should I replace my current Vetroo 1000 PSU with it?

My old (8yrs) EVGA 1300 G2 Gold was making all sorts of strange noises in my new 7900x/7900xtx build so I purchased a Vetroo 1000 because it got good reviews on Blurbusters and was only $110. Seems more than adequate but I think there is a tiny bit of coil whine (can’t hear it over the 7900xtx tho). It’s also ATX 5.0 so I’m future proofed.



The old G2 was just sitting here so I decided to just RMA cross-ship it back because I wasn’t using it. To my surprise EVGA sent me what looks like a brand new 1300 GT, in a retail box, with all the accessories (cables, etc) even though they said they would send back a refurbished PSU only, with no cables. Unfortunately I doubt I could sell it because they automatically pre-registered it to me so it would only be covered for 2 yrs under the old warranty.



So, would I be better off replacing the Vetroo with the EVGA? Both use liquid bearing fans, but the Vetroo has two 12pin ports so is ready if/when I decide to upgrade. The Vetroo has a 10yr warranty as well (god knows if either company will even be around in 1yr let alone 10). Not even sure if th EVGA is a better PSU overall.



Any suggestions?