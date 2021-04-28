EVGA is giving 24 hour priority queue access to Elite members

If you're planning on using the queue to buy a 3070 Ti, 3080 Ti, or any other new GPU launch you should probably register.
To become Elite you need one of three things: A bunch of Twitch viewership points, 100 forum posts, or purchased a new EVGA product and registered it within the last 12 months.

https://www.evga.com/member/elite/

https://www.pcgamer.com/evga-elite-membership-deals-with-gpu-shortage/

zJqxGRA.jpg
 
I would if I could ...

Still on the My Notifies list. Been there since Dec. 10, 2020 for the 3060 Ti, then added two other products in January, just in case.
 
Yes I just got this email and I am totally gonna use it to try to snag a 3080ti FTW3 when they come out! probably the only card where the que will move.
 
motqalden said:
Yes I just got this email and I am totally gonna use it to try to snag a 3080ti FTW3 when they come out! probably the only card where the que will move.
I bought some random $40 bronze PSU for my mom's PC a few months ago and qualified.
Otherwise, I imagine racking up the Twitch points is probably the easiest way. Or buy some cheap EVGA mouse and register it.
 
