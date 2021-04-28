EVGA is giving 24 hour priority queue access to Elite members

TaintedSquirrel
If you're planning on using the queue to buy a 3070 Ti, 3080 Ti, or any other new GPU launch you should probably register.
To become Elite you need one of three things: A bunch of Twitch viewership points, 100 forum posts, or purchased a new EVGA product and registered it within the last 12 months.
https://www.evga.com/member/elite/
https://www.pcgamer.com/evga-elite-membership-deals-with-gpu-shortage/
