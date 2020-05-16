EVGA introduces its new Frostbite 2 Thermal Grease

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,051
Decent?
"EVGA compares the performance of its Frostbite 2 Thermal Grease with two unnamed competitors and shows that it beats them by 2 or 3 degrees Celsius in tests. Frostbite 2 is built for high-performance systems with a thermal conductivity value of 1.6 W/m-K and said to be easy to apply using the traditional 2.5-gram syringe it is contained inside."
https://www.kitguru.net/components/...ntroduces-its-new-frostbite-2-thermal-grease/
