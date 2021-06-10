EVGA indivdually sleeved power supply cables - any options?

GCS said:



Are there no 3rd party cables out there that go from connection to PSU directly that are sleeved in this manner to keep things cleaner? Essentially looking for something like this https://www.amazon.com/EVGA-100-CK-1300-B9-Supply-Individually-Sleeved/dp/B00KVLCUUQ?th=1 There are plenty of EXTENSIONS out there and I have some and they are far better than the stock cables but the issue is add an extension to the regular cable and you have more cable mess to tie up and hide, its kinda ridiculous.Are there no 3rd party cables out there that go from connection to PSU directly that are sleeved in this manner to keep things cleaner? Click to expand...

There are places you can have them custom made, or if you have the tools you can make them yourself. Could even buy a set of extensions and replace one end with the connector for your PSU (just gotta make sure to note where the wires go and put them in the right place, might have to splice wires depending on how they're made, though).