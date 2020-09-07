EVGA Hydro Copper owners: are they good cards?

Been burned by pre-blocked cards before (Gigabyte's can't be disassembled easily for cleaning), but since Nvidia isn't using the "reference design" for its FE cards this go-around, and I don't know who actually is using the "reference design," pre-blocked is starting to look like the best way to secure a watercooled card on/near launch day.



I've seen EVGA's reputation for flawless customer service and exceptional products. Specifically to their Hydro Copper cards, though:



1.) Do they use highly binned chips?

2.) Do they have beefed-up PCBs with strong power delivery?

3.) How do the blocks themselves perform compared to other big names out there?

4.) Can the blocks be disassembled for cleaning? I don't mean taken off the card here - I mean taken apart, so one can scrub the channels.