EVGA Hybrid Kit -- will it fit any other brand card?

I realize this is probably the dumbest question ever but thought I would ask anyway.

I have googled for hours and can't find anything saying either way (yes or no).

Can't believe no one else hasn't asked this before or tried.

Have a Zotac 3090 I would like to do this to if it would fit.

Only other option is the Alphacool Eiswolf 2 which is a lot more $$
 
