Just picked up a 2080 Super so no need for this anymore, served me very well on my ultrawide and was put on water pretty much since I day one. Phanteks water block is RGB but you need a Phanteks RGB strip in order to use it (AFAIK).EVGA GTX 1080 SC - $360 ShippedPhanteks Glacier G1080 - $80 ShippedAny questions please PM.Thanks!