EVGA GTX 1070 FTW and Noctua NH-L9i heatsink

Hi everyone, this time I have for sale a EVGA GTX 1070 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0 card (model 08G-P4-6276-KR, what a mouthful) and a Noctua NH-L9i heatsink/fan. Both items were gently used in a spare gaming rig that was rarely turned on, so things are in great shape. The 1070 comes with just the bare card, and the NH-L9i heatsink comes with all of the accessories in the retail box. I'm asking $140 shipped for both items, hoping to combo it up to save some shipping costs. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer payment via F&F paypal or zelle, and happy to meet up locally in the SF Bay Area.
 

Last edited:
einz said:
It's D54250WYKH, the full height one not the lower profile one
So it can accept an additional 2.5" sata, correct? Also, is the win 10 activated or does it need a key? Are there drivers available for other versions of windows like 7/8/11?
 
SamirD said:
So it can accept an additional 2.5" sata, correct? Also, is the win 10 activated or does it need a key? Are there drivers available for other versions of windows like 7/8/11?
Correct. It has a spot for a 2.5" SATA drive. Windows 10 is activated, and Intel's website says it's supported by 7/8 but I've never tried.
 
