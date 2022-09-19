EVGA GTX 1070 FTW and Noctua NH-L9i heatsink *price drop*

Hi everyone, this time I have for sale a EVGA GTX 1070 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0 card (model 08G-P4-6276-KR, what a mouthful) and a Noctua NH-L9i heatsink/fan. Both items were gently used in a spare gaming rig that was rarely turned on, so things are in great shape. The 1070 comes with just the bare card, and the NH-L9i heatsink comes with all of the accessories in the retail box. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer payment via F&F paypal or zelle, and happy to meet up locally in the SF Bay Area.



*EDIT*

Price drops on the cards and now willing to sell/ship separately. Let's get these moved!



GTX 1070 - $120 shipped

Noctua NH-L9i - $25 shipped



combo - $130 shipped