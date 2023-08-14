EVGA GT vs G+ 1300

EVGA is trying to send me a 1300GT to replace a 1300G+. I was under the impression that the g+ was better. Sold for more generally as well than the gt.. any input??



EVGAs response:

I'm sorry for any confusion, but I'm not sure why you think the GT is inferior. The GT and G+ have the same number of connections and cables, same effeciency rating. If anything, the GT has a higher amerage on the 3.3v and 5v rail (25a vs 24a on the G+, a higher combined wattage output at 130w vs. 120w on the G+, not to mention it's a newer model than the Plus line. Going outside of just our advertised specs, the G+ is ACRF topology, which is generally considered lower end, as opposed to the LLC topology of the GT, which is less likey to have coil whine, meets higher efficiency standards, and does better at higher wattages than ACRF does. Beyond that, we're completely out of stock of 1300 GPs with no ETA on when they will be available so at this time this is the only replacement option we have available.