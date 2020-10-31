EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 K|NGP|N Finally Announced

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,698
"EVGA GEFORCE® RTXᐪᔿ 3090 K|NGP|N
“The EVGA GeForce® RTXᐪᔿ 3090 K|NGP|N positions itself as the ultimate card for extreme overclocking, and this time raises the bar even higher.”– Jacob Freeman – Global Director of Product
"
https://forums.evga.com/EVGA-GeForce-RTX-3090-KNGPN-Coming-soon-m3133983.aspx
“The EVGA GeForce® RTXᐪᔿ 3090 K|NGP|N positions itself as the ultimate card for extreme overclocking, and this time raises the bar even higher.”– Jacob Freeman – Global Director of Product
THIS IS THE ULTIMATE GEFORCE® RTXᐪᔿ.“The EVGA GeForce® RTXᐪᔿ 3090 K|NGP|N continues the dominant legacy of its predecessors and once again defines the pinnacle of overclocking engineering and performance.”– Vince “K|NGP|N” Lucido
COOLING 360The EVGA GeForce® RTXᐪᔿ 3090 K|NGP|N is built with a 360mm Closed Loop water cooling radiator, a first for any EVGA graphics card. This card is incredibly cool, giving you super low temperatures allowing you to maximize your GPU Clock. Looking for something even cooler? The HYDRO COPPER edition supports a full cover single slot water block, allowing you to tap into your existing water cooling loop system.
"
https://forums.evga.com/EVGA-GeForce-RTX-3090-KNGPN-Coming-soon-m3133983.aspx