EVGA geforce 210, geforce 710 (for evga step up)

I was excited about the idea of being able to step-up since I really want at least a 3080 and if I can get one by also just getting any lower end card and stepping up, but the downside is that they don't count the tax you paid on the original card as what you paid for it! Although I guess if you've got to wait a year for the step-up then you would probably want to get the nicest card you could actually get and just count the tax as rental for the card...