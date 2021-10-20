EVGA geforce 210, geforce 710 (for evga step up)

Don't buy the LR sku!


Calling this ymmv now. Read the thread.

https://www.evga.com/Products/ProductList.aspx?type=0 (click the link, then tick the 'in-stock' box)

in stock right now.... YMMV. ******KR SKUs can be used for step up. LR CANNOT!******

last I heard, the 3070/ti step up queue took 1-2 weeks from signup.
 
Last edited:
So you are telling me I can buy a 40$ gpu with a KR sku, and step it up to a rtx3080 in a few weeks for the cost difference?
well of course everything KR is out of stock once I go to add it to cart...
 
TED said:
So you are telling me I can buy a 40$ gpu with a KR sku, and step it up to a rtx3080 in a few weeks for the cost difference?
well of course everything KR is out of stock once I go to add it to cart...
each 30 series step up queue has varying timelines. KR skus have been going in and out of stock all day, check back every half hour or so... I used a gt210 to step up to a 3090 in February or March.
 
TED said:
So you are telling me I can buy a 40$ gpu with a KR sku, and step it up to a rtx3080 in a few weeks for the cost difference?
well of course everything KR is out of stock once I go to add it to cart...
No. The 3080 queue is about a year behind. Mine from 10-26-2020 just filled.

The 3090 however is only a few months - June - September was the turnaround time I believe.

3060 & 3070 may only be a few weeks to a month too I believe.

3090 step-up
1634768970544.png

3080 step-up
1634769025874.png
 
Asking for some clarification on the step-up for those of you in the Step-Up queue:

It looks like you have 90 days to request it, after that time you are SOL. Does that mean your requested GPU must become available within that 90 day timeframe or you're no longer eligible, or do you continue in the queue even if it takes many months (or years)?
Judging by the above pic it appears as long as you requested within the 90 days of purchase you're in - is that correct?
 
maro said:
Asking for some clarification on the step-up for those of you in the Step-Up queue:

It looks like you have 90 days to request it, after that time you are SOL. Does that mean your requested GPU must become available within that 90 day timeframe or you're no longer eligible, or do you continue in the queue even if it takes many months (or years)?
Judging by the above pic it appears as long as you requested within the 90 days of purchase you're in - is that correct?
you stay in the queue forever if it never becomes avail. Once you enter step up and await step 2, you just sit back and wait. You have 14 days from purchase to register the card and 90 days from purchase to enter step up. It might take weeks or months (or a year).

also, within the 90 days you can switch to a different step up queue if you so desire (if you find out another one is shorter, etc)
 
sparky1_2007 said:
No. The 3080 queue is about a year behind. Mine from 10-26-2020 just filled.

The 3090 however is only a few months - June - September was the turnaround time I believe.

3060 & 3070 may only be a few weeks to a month too I believe.

3090 step-up
View attachment 404907
3080 step-up
View attachment 404908
3080 step up has been discontinued according to their website. 3070ti or 3080ti only
 
Unless you were in the que last year. They just sent my invoice for a 3080 Step Up. Ti's weren't out yet when I signed up.
 
3090 is still a go. I did read about people having trouble using the super cheap cards to step up. I’d check their forums to be sure. Head to the step up section at the bottom
 
Randall Stephens said:
3090 is still a go. I did read about people having trouble using the super cheap cards to step up. I’d check their forums to be sure. Head to the step up section at the bottom
Policy is all KR skus are eligible. People did have cancelations due to being in queue for multiple of the same card, and for entering step up with a card purchased from not an authorized vendor.
 
mnewxcv said:
Policy is all KR skus are eligible. People did have cancelations due to being in queue for multiple of the same card, and for entering step up with a card purchased from not an authorized vendor.
I’ve seen all types over there. I agree their policy is as you state. I’d just hate for some body to get one and it not work.
 
I was excited about the idea of being able to step-up since I really want at least a 3080 and if I can get one by also just getting any lower end card and stepping up, but the downside is that they don't count the tax you paid on the original card as what you paid for it! Although I guess if you've got to wait a year for the step-up then you would probably want to get the nicest card you could actually get and just count the tax as rental for the card...
 
snclawson said:
I was excited about the idea of being able to step-up since I really want at least a 3080 and if I can get one by also just getting any lower end card and stepping up, but the downside is that they don't count the tax you paid on the original card as what you paid for it! Although I guess if you've got to wait a year for the step-up then you would probably want to get the nicest card you could actually get and just count the tax as rental for the card...
Interesting. However, the base price offsetting the step up original price should off-set that tax so it makes sense from an accounting point of view. :greedy:
 
mnewxcv said:
Don't buy the LR sku!

https://www.evga.com/Products/ProductList.aspx?type=0 (click the link, then tick the 'in-stock' box)

in stock right now.... YMMV. ******KR SKUs can be used for step up. LR CANNOT!******

can save 3% with my associate code:


if you want alerts when gpus like this go in stock you can join a discord I created not long ago for just that purpose, which is invite only and a small group of members:

https://discord.gg/mbGzZCvxnJ


last I heard, the 3070/ti step up queue took 1-2 weeks from signup.
too bad their e-mail list is a joke, signed up for all the original 3080 cards and never received notice to order....
 
snclawson said:
I was excited about the idea of being able to step-up since I really want at least a 3080 and if I can get one by also just getting any lower end card and stepping up, but the downside is that they don't count the tax you paid on the original card as what you paid for it! Although I guess if you've got to wait a year for the step-up then you would probably want to get the nicest card you could actually get and just count the tax as rental for the card...
What's the tax you're paying on a $40 card? Less than $4? Shit if that was simply the entry fee to get a card I'd do that all day...

That said I'm skeptical of getting placed in a queue for a card that I really don't want (i.e. 3070ti or 3080ti)
 
sfsuphysics said:
What's the tax you're paying on a $40 card? Less than $4? Shit if that was simply the entry fee to get a card I'd do that all day...

That said I'm skeptical of getting placed in a queue for a card that I really don't want (i.e. 3070ti or 3080ti)
If you get one you don't want, shouldn't be hard to get your money back out of it. (y)
 
How does this work, exactly? How would I request a step-up? Nm, found the EVGA forums. I'll do my step-by-step here for others. Detailed instructions are here:
1. Buy a KR card (read OP): https://www.evga.com/Products/ProductList.aspx?type=0
2. Receive card and register it: https://www.evga.com/support/register.asp
3. Once registered, go to "MY EVGA", and select "My Products". Then go to "INVOICE UPLOAD".
4. Make sure the card you bought and registered is selected, and click, "CONTINUE".
5. Upload your invoice (mine was saved as a PDF from my e-mail), then click "SAVE".
6. Go back to "MY EVGA" and select "My Products".
7. Click on the card you bought and click on "View Details". And... well, mine says "No Step-Up Allowed"...
8. To be continued...

You can buy a different KR card and repeat the steps to step up again.
 
Randall Stephens said:
You forgot the “wait for a year” step
Is there a link that states that you have to wait a year? This is all I see from the EVGA Support Site:
https://www.evga.com/support/stepup/#:~:text=There is currently no limit,, per person, per household.
There is currently no limit to the number of times customers may use the Step-Up program, but customers may not Step-Up to the same part number more than once. EVGA Step-Up products are limited to one Step-Up per part number, per person, per household.
 
El_Capitan said:
Is there a link that states that you have to wait a year? This is all I see from the EVGA Support Site:
https://www.evga.com/support/stepup/#:~:text=There is currently no limit,, per person, per household.
There is currently no limit to the number of times customers may use the Step-Up program, but customers may not Step-Up to the same part number more than once. EVGA Step-Up products are limited to one Step-Up per part number, per person, per household.
It was sarcasm. There's a long line for the "good stuff."
 
sfsuphysics said:
What's the tax you're paying on a $40 card? Less than $4? Shit if that was simply the entry fee to get a card I'd do that all day...

That said I'm skeptical of getting placed in a queue for a card that I really don't want (i.e. 3070ti or 3080ti)
A $40 card doesn't bother me, it's the thought of buying a 3070 or 3080 and stepping up where tax could easily be $60 or more. Granted, that's still way better than scalper prices.
 
Good luck to everyone that made it on a Step-Up queue! I really wish I'd put down a notify for a FTW3 3080 queue, I have a feeling that all 3080s will be discontinued before my black edition 3080 queue spot comes up...
 
I just received my 210 KR sku from evga, registered it and trying to step up.. it says no step up allowed.
 
doox00 said:
I just received my 210 KR sku from evga, registered it and trying to step up.. it says no step up allowed.
What reason does it give? I've had to call them once or twice to get it to work. My friend got his 210 earlier in the week and is currently in step up queue.
 
mnewxcv said:
What reason does it give? I've had to call them once or twice to get it to work. My friend got his 210 earlier in the week and is currently in step up queue.
Gives no reason, just says no step up allowed when you go to step up :( I contacted support, so will see what they say.
 
