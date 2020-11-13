EVGA FTW 2080ti vs 3070

They trade blows from reviews that I've seen - sometimes the 2080 Ti is better, and sometimes the 3070 is better.



The 3070 has less VRAM (not worrisome for 1440P unless you do professional type work that needs more), and has access to newer software features. Also, Nvidia has confirmed SAM (like AMDs, but not limited to Ryzen 5000 chips) for Ampere - so at some point games will get a 2 to 11% performance increase on the ampere based 3070 which the 2080 Ti supposedly won't be getting.



Also, the 3070 costs a whole lot less than a 2080 Ti.