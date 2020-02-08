EVGA CLC 240mm for 3700x

Going to run CPU at stock (I know, I'm a heretic here, but I don't tweak my pc settings these days). I'll also have an GTX 1080Ti in the case and planning on a Fractal Designs Meshify C case. The 3700x is supposed to be 65w tdp. Is it safe to assume this should be more than sufficient cooling for the cpu assuming decent airflow in the case? I'm planning to mount this on the top of the case. Anything to watch out for? Should I be looking at 120mm instead? Doesn't seem to be a big difference in price & I'd prefer to have better cooling.

This cooler is $89.99 at Microcenter and warranty seems much better than Coolermaster. I've read that the pump is the biggest issue with AIO. Anyone know if the pump is decent in this unit?