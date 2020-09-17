EVGA Announces XR1, the World's First OBS Certified Capture Device

"For The Game Streamer: Instantly capture and stream every moment every win of your gameplay. For the Working Professional: Connect a camera to set up web conference, meetings, lectures, or seminars for higher video quality. For the Power User: Connect multiple EVGA XR1 with connected cameras for multi angle broadcast. Show your audio levels, change colors and more with the press of a button. Control your Mic-In volume with the built in controls, no need to exit your game or launch software. The EVGA XR1 is the FIRST device that is Certified for OBS. Free and open source software for video recording and live streaming. Download and start streaming quickly and easily on Windows."

1600321115531.png


https://www.techpowerup.com/272253/evga-announces-xr1-the-worlds-first-obs-certified-capture-device
 
