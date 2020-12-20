Evga advanced rma, any experiences on the warranty after? Or possible to keep as secondary?

I cant seem to find this answer, but curious, anyone thats done an advanced rma on an evga card. Does the new card continue the remaining part of the 3 year warranty?
What happens if you opt to just keep both cards, do they just keep the hold on the card and turn into the formal charge (no extra charge) and does the warranty work on both cards?

Thanks in advance
 
My understanding is you get the balance of the warranty. You don't get a new 3 year warranty.

If you opt to keep both cards, you'll be billed for the other card.

I have no idea what happens with a warranty in that situation because you're essentially asking about fraudulent activity with EVGA. I'm sure they will deny your warranty for the original card.
 
