EVGA 850w P2 Supernova/ GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Xtreme WATERFORCE WB 10G

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/70136/to
Selling a EVGA SuperNOVA 850 P2, 80+ PLATINUM 850W and a GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Xtreme WATERFORCE WB 10G rev 2.
The EVGA SuperNOVA comes with Cable Mods cables.
-2 sata cables(1 with 2 sata adapters and one with 4 sata adapters)
-1 molex cable
-1 12vhpwr cable with 3 8 pin power
-2 8 pin vga power cables
-1 6 pin vga power cable
-1 motherboard cable
-2 cpu power cables(1 dual 4 pin and 1 8 pin)
Asking $50 plus shipping
GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Xtreme WATERFORCE WB 10G
Comes with box and everything pictured.
Asking $350 plus shipping.
