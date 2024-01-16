EVGA 850w P2 Supernova/ GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Xtreme WATERFORCE WB 10G

W

Selling a EVGA SuperNOVA 850 P2, 80+ PLATINUM 850W and a GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Xtreme WATERFORCE WB 10G rev 2.

The EVGA SuperNOVA comes with Cable Mods cables.
-2 sata cables(1 with 2 sata adapters and one with 4 sata adapters)
-1 molex cable
-1 12vhpwr cable with 3 8 pin power
-2 8 pin vga power cables
-1 6 pin vga power cable
-1 motherboard cable
-2 cpu power cables(1 dual 4 pin and 1 8 pin)

Asking $50 plus shipping

IMG_0162.jpgIMG_0163.jpgIMG_0164.jpgIMG_0165.jpgIMG_0166.jpgIMG_0159.jpg


GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Xtreme WATERFORCE WB 10G

Comes with box and everything pictured.

Asking $350 plus shipping.


IMG_0167.jpgIMG_0168.jpgIMG_0169.jpgIMG_0170.jpgIMG_0171.jpgIMG_0172.jpgIMG_0173.jpgIMG_0174.jpg
 
