EVGA 600W W1 B-stock

I saw what appeared to be a good deal on slickdeals for this b-stock power supply sold by EVGA on their own website. I was skeptical of getting a PSU "B-stock" but I've read good reviews on evga, and I thought myself why no? If they were returned cause they have issues, I'm sure CS repaired it....but I guess it wasnt the case on the one I got.

So a week after I ordered, the item arrived. First thing I did is use a power supply tester. and the 5vsb was low, between 4v and 4.4v, after trying different things I started to have issues with this thing trying to turn on. it turns on randomly whenever it wants with the tester and if I connected to motherboard it doesnt start even once.

At this point I'm done with this psu but I feel like I was scammed by EVGA.

B-stock products are basically refurbished items, so they supposed to be tested and fixed but clearly this one wasnt even checked.

it was a cheap 26 dollars psu, but Im really pissed and I don't know what to do.

I contacted EVGA but it's likely that they will ask me to return the item, pay for the sipping (probably 20 dollar shipping?) and then they'll give me refund.

Should I do a chargeback to credit card?