EVGA 550w and 650w Gold Fully Modular on Amazon - $40 and $60

Not magma hot but still a pretty good deal on these PSU's. 10 year warranty.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B...96480a985dc1f53e0INT&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1
https://www.amazon.com/EVGA-Superno...rnova+650&qid=1622554225&s=electronics&sr=1-1
EDIT: After some reading on the interwebs, it seems these "GA" series power supplies have shut-down issues with high current draw systems. Please do some research before you buy. This may be why they're discounted so heavily.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B...96480a985dc1f53e0INT&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1
https://www.amazon.com/EVGA-Superno...rnova+650&qid=1622554225&s=electronics&sr=1-1
EDIT: After some reading on the interwebs, it seems these "GA" series power supplies have shut-down issues with high current draw systems. Please do some research before you buy. This may be why they're discounted so heavily.
Last edited: