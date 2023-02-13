EVGA 3090 FTW3 limited to 400w on any BIOS, shunt mod?

I'll keep this post short as I can manage. I have a used 3090 recently acquired, and it's under customer water, so it has plenty of cooling and available voltage. Even at STOCK clock speeds, my GPU is throttling power limit right at 400w total power draw. Not all FTW models seems to have this issue. Some users can flash to the high wattage BIOS and they are fine, others can flash a 2 8pin BIOS and be fine - neither helps my card. So, seeing that I cannot bypass the power limit with software, I want to shunt mod (or similar solution), but I can't seem to find anyone who has done this on this particular card. I think I remember reading at some point that this card is drawing too much power off of the PCIE lane which is causing the throttle... I don't want to blow up the card but am definitely not afraid to hardware mod.Any advice on this very specific issue would be appreciated, very frustrated.