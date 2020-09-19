EVGA 3080 XC3's appear to have a fan whine issue

TaintedSquirrel
https://forums.evga.com/High-Pitched-Tone-after-Installing-3080-XC3-Gaming-m3083444.aspx
https://forums.evga.com/Coil-whine-type-noise-when-fans-turn-on-m3083009.aspx
There have been around a dozen reports in the last 24 hours.
The noise seems to originate from the same fan in all instances (the fan by the power connectors). Using PX1 to disable that fan solves the issue.
