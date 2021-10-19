EVGA 3080 Ti Hydro Copper Gaming OC?

So I received my card and have it installed. Will miss my 1080ti/SLI setup but this card is a beast... did not expect this much of a performance increase. System runs a lot cooler with just one GPU as well.. added bonus. So what's a reasonable OC for these things? I have power limit to 112 and added +125 to GPU and +100 to memory and it took it without issue. Boosting to 2085. Have not seen a temp above 45c and just did a few hrs of BF5. Advise?