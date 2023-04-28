EVGA 3080 ti failure troublshooting

Was playing Atomic Heart tonight and the whole computer restarted mid game. No display after reboot. Power cycled several times and nothing but could hear Windows booting, could ping the machine from another computer. Changed from one displayport to another and that got me so I could get into the bios no problem. Fails shortly after the spinny thing when Windows tries to boot. Reset motherboard bios to defaults, same thing. Fans spin up on the card so it is getting power.Removed the card and all memory modules, reseat them, still nothing but BIOS. Pull the card and replace it with my old EVGA 1080 ti FE and everything works fine. So I think the power supply is fine.Thinking I need to RMA it but EVGA website is down right now. So thought I'd check if anyone has had a similar situation or any great ideas to try. I don't have another power supply or computer with dual 8 pin VGA cables to try.Card isn't even a year old. Bought new from Amazon in August 2022. EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XC3 Ultra Gaming, 12G-P5-3955-KR