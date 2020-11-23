EVGA 3080 FTW3 Ultra Underperforming

So, I just installed my 3080 FTW3 Ultra and the performance is similar to my 1070TI. Something is definitely wrong and I cannot figure out what the problem is.Specs:i7 5930k (was WCed, now air-cooled waiting for new build)G.SKILL Ripjaws 4 Series 32GB (4 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 2666EVGA 3080 FTW3 Ultra500GB (OS)1 TB SSD (Games)EVGA Supernova 1200P2using Optimal settings in GeForce Experiencegetting around 70-90 fps in COD Warzone.Call of Duty Cold War runs like ass.Benchmark I ran.I did run a few benchmarks with my CPU OC'd to 4.2Ghz, 4.3Ghz, ran a few passes but got crashes after repeated benchmarks so I just went back to default clocks.I've used Display Driver Uninstaller twice and hasn't done anything really. While installing drivers did clean installations both times as well.Did any of you legends have any issues like this and managed to figure out a fix?