EVGA 3080 FTW3 Ultra Underperforming

So, I just installed my 3080 FTW3 Ultra and the performance is similar to my 1070TI. Something is definitely wrong and I cannot figure out what the problem is.

Specs:
i7 5930k (was WCed, now air-cooled waiting for new build)
G.SKILL Ripjaws 4 Series 32GB (4 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 2666
EVGA 3080 FTW3 Ultra
500GB (OS)
1 TB SSD (Games)
EVGA Supernova 1200P2

using Optimal settings in GeForce Experience
getting around 70-90 fps in COD Warzone.
Call of Duty Cold War runs like ass.

Benchmark I ran.
https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/53448368

I did run a few benchmarks with my CPU OC'd to 4.2Ghz, 4.3Ghz, ran a few passes but got crashes after repeated benchmarks so I just went back to default clocks.

I've used Display Driver Uninstaller twice and hasn't done anything really. While installing drivers did clean installations both times as well.

Did any of you legends have any issues like this and managed to figure out a fix?
 

What GPU usage are you getting in Warzone/ColdWar? If it is under 98/99% it is a CPU/memory bottleneck.
The TimeSpy looks about right to me assuming it's at stock.

I'm not too familiar with the COD games, but you do have ray tracing enabled in both benchmarks which would be a big performance hit even with DLSS enabled.
 
