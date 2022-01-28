EVGA 280mm aio $70US (50% off at newegg) or $67.71 on Amazon(52%)

pendragon1
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 7, 2000
- Messages
- 36,326
if anyone needs a decent aio, i saw this is half off
https://www.newegg.com/evga-liquid-cooling-system/p/N82E16835288008?Item=N82E16835288008
edit: as pointed out, the needed 1700 bracket: https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=M022-10-000178
edit2: amazon link post https://hardforum.com/threads/evga-...or-67-71-on-amazon-52.2017272/post-1045265554
https://www.newegg.com/evga-liquid-cooling-system/p/N82E16835288008?Item=N82E16835288008
edit: as pointed out, the needed 1700 bracket: https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=M022-10-000178
edit2: amazon link post https://hardforum.com/threads/evga-...or-67-71-on-amazon-52.2017272/post-1045265554
Last edited: