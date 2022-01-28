EVGA 280mm aio $70US (50% off at newegg) or $67.71 on Amazon(52%)

if anyone needs a decent aio, i saw this is half off
https://www.newegg.com/evga-liquid-cooling-system/p/N82E16835288008?Item=N82E16835288008
1643412201191.png


edit: as pointed out, the needed 1700 bracket: https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=M022-10-000178
edit2: amazon link post https://hardforum.com/threads/evga-...or-67-71-on-amazon-52.2017272/post-1045265554
 
Last edited:
That's a good deal on a good AIO. I have a few and all have been solid performers.
 
Solid AIO, been using mine for a few years. The included fans are a little loud so consider replacing them.

Also doesn’t seem like this includes the LGA1700 brackets which are like $15 from EVGA.

Also make sure to change default seller to Newegg.
 
My 280mm AIO cools my one 5950x system better than my 360mm AIO cools my other 5950x system....... Both using extreme odyssey CPU thermal pads too. It's like the 360mm AIOs pump slower than the 280s making the 280s actually more efficient.
 
i have one of these, the fans made more noise at lower rpm than higher rpm. sounded like they are out of balance. replaced with some cheap arctic pwm fans and it is almost silent. good cooler even if you have to replace the fans, worth it.

If the fans I received are normal, no idea how they green lit this. Hope I just got bad fans.
 
