EVGA 280mm aio $70, 360mm $85 on Amazon and EVGA's site(w/ bonus discount)

pendragon1

pendragon1

Last edited:
wareyore

wareyore

That's a good deal on a good AIO. I have a few and all have been solid performers.
 
C

chizow

Solid AIO, been using mine for a few years. The included fans are a little loud so consider replacing them.

Also doesn’t seem like this includes the LGA1700 brackets which are like $15 from EVGA.

Also make sure to change default seller to Newegg.
 
gawkgawk

gawkgawk

My 280mm AIO cools my one 5950x system better than my 360mm AIO cools my other 5950x system....... Both using extreme odyssey CPU thermal pads too. It's like the 360mm AIOs pump slower than the 280s making the 280s actually more efficient.
 
G

gesicht

i have one of these, the fans made more noise at lower rpm than higher rpm. sounded like they are out of balance. replaced with some cheap arctic pwm fans and it is almost silent. good cooler even if you have to replace the fans, worth it.

If the fans I received are normal, no idea how they green lit this. Hope I just got bad fans.
 
chaikovski2002

chaikovski2002

Tech Jesus as Nexus gave this one a great review last year before the Arctic AOI's came out, cant beat the price tho, holy moly $67 for this 280mm, fits most cases! I like the spartan design and look, no RGB nonsense! It looks clean!
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

looks like egg is back to normal price and amazon is up to $93. can someone else confirm and then ill update the title/close.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

kirbyrj said:
I just clicked topcat989 's link and it still showed $67.XX.
Click to expand...
k. since im in canada all the links seem to redirect to .ca and its not showing correctly for me when i change to .com.
1643804473046.png



when these deals go dead, hopefully someone will let me know...
 
topcat989

topcat989

Pricing as of this posting (Mine has just shipped UPS with ETA Feb 5, total cost w/tax & ship= $70.34, I bit when price was $65 even)

1.png
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

thanks for the price updates and the 360 info, ive updated the title and post. damn good deals still, imo.
 
