EVGA 2080 Super XC Ultra, XSPC 360mm Radiator

Captindecisive
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2017
- Messages
- 256
EVGA RTX 2080 Super XC Ultra
Purchased from EVGA B-Stock a few weeks ago and has had pretty minimal use since then. Works great and never saw temps go above 70C while being virtually inaudible.
$630 shipped
XSPC EX360 radiator - Has a few light scratches on the lower end tank (cosmetic only), otherwise works perfectly.
$40 shipped
All prices are OBO and include shipping + insurance to the Continental US.
Heat is under Captindecisive
Last edited: