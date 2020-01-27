EVGA 2080 Super XC Ultra, XSPC 360mm Radiator

Captindecisive

Apr 13, 2017
EVGA RTX 2080 Super XC Ultra

Purchased from EVGA B-Stock a few weeks ago and has had pretty minimal use since then. Works great and never saw temps go above 70C while being virtually inaudible.

$630 shipped

XSPC EX360 radiator - Has a few light scratches on the lower end tank (cosmetic only), otherwise works perfectly.

$40 shipped

All prices are OBO and include shipping + insurance to the Continental US.

Heat is under Captindecisive
 

eclypse

Dec 7, 2003
5ghz on any 8700k is highly likeable w/ all cores. Mine did 5 2ghz on water delided.

Glad with your sale!
 
Captindecisive

Apr 13, 2017
Indeed; I know this one boots up and was able to run everything at 5GHz, but I never ran it for more than a few hours at 5GHz nor did I do any CPU stress testing, so I just want to be up front that I can't vouch for the stability.

Morning bumps.
 
SamirD

Mar 22, 2015
Don't toss the i5's--I'll send you a prepaid UPS label for them to avoid them hitting the trash. :dead:
 
