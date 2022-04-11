EVGA 2070 super power limit locked

I had a issue with my EVGA 2070 XC Ultra not getting to boost clocks. Would stay at base clock speeds. After back and forth with EVGA they rma'ed the card. They were thinking it was a card issue on the power side. The card that was returned was the 2070 XC Ultra super (I got a upgrade). It worked perfect run boost clocks and was doing fine. This card(new one) and my old 2070 i used a EVGA Hydrocopper water block on it. Block fits both cards. So temps are def not a issue. This card is in a folding rig with a 2080ti and a 1080ti. Powering it is a 1300w Super flower psu. There is the back ground.



About a month ago I noticed the card not reaching boost clocks and the power limit slider is grayed out. This is in Afterburner. Precision X1 won't load due to a modded bios on the 1080ti. So I use afterburner. Figuring the card might have a bios issue and looking to increase the power limit I flashed the card with the 2070 FTW bios. New bios shows it's a FTW card in X!(I had the 1080ti pulled out) but power limit is locked still and still running at base clocks.



I have a MSI 2070 super that was from a pre-build that had power limit locked. I flashed it with another MSI bios and it runs great. Better boost clocks and a useable power slider.



Am I missing something here before I flash to the MSI bios on this card?