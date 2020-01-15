EVGA 1080ti, HyperX Cloud II, Ducky Shine 6

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by MajorMullet, Oct 31, 2019.

    MajorMullet

    Heatware under MajorMullet

    Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal.

    eVGA 1080ti - $425 shipped
    Works perfectly, absolutely no issues. Some coil whine at super high frame rates (only noticeable for me in some game menus). Have never noticed any whine while in game. My PC sits on my desk and I don't use headphones.

    Hasn't been overclocked so not sure what it's capable of in that regard.

    Recently purchased a C9 OLED so grabbed a 2 series card for Gsync capability.

    Got this in June 2017 so still has a bit of warranty left.



    Kingston HyperX Cloud II Headset - $50 shipped
    Barely used, can't get comfortable in them. Like new condition in original box.


    Ducky Shine 6 RGB - Cherry RGB Speed - $110 shipped
    Excellent condition, in original box



    SOLD
    ASUS Z170 Sabertooth ATX Motherboard
    MSI Z390 MATX Motherboard
    ASRock Z370 Fatal1ty ITX Motherboard
    5x $50 Steam Gift Card
    K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile RAPIDFIRE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
    Cryorig H7 Quad Lumi CPU Cooler
    Logitech G170 Keyboard - Cherry MX Brown
     

    ASUS Z170 Sabertooth ATX Motherboard - $80 shipped
    Excellent condition, includes accessories. Don't have original box. would you take 70 shipped for her?
     
    Price drops, ttt!
     
    I have some interest in a Steam gc.

    I have a $25 bestbuy gc that I could trade. I would rather not pay to mail it but I would be happy to provide the code and a picture.
     
    PM'd again

    I highly recommend this seller
     
    Added 1080ti, ttt
     
