EVGA 1080ti, HyperX Cloud II, Ducky Shine 6

eVGA 1080ti - $425 shipped Works perfectly, absolutely no issues. Some coil whine at super high frame rates (only noticeable for me in some game menus). Have never noticed any whine while in game. My PC sits on my desk and I don't use headphones. Hasn't been overclocked so not sure what it's capable of in that regard. Recently purchased a C9 OLED so grabbed a 2 series card for Gsync capability. Got this in June 2017 so still has a bit of warranty left. -- Kingston HyperX Cloud II Headset - $50 shipped Barely used, can't get comfortable in them. Like new condition in original box. -- Ducky Shine 6 RGB - Cherry RGB Speed - $110 shipped Excellent condition, in original box --- SOLD ASUS Z170 Sabertooth ATX Motherboard MSI Z390 MATX Motherboard ASRock Z370 Fatal1ty ITX Motherboard 5x $50 Steam Gift Card K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile RAPIDFIRE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Cryorig H7 Quad Lumi CPU Cooler Logitech G170 Keyboard - Cherry MX Brown