EVGA 1060 6Gb SC Fan Header Pinout?

I picked up an EVGA graphics card as listed in the title (single fan version) for a good price used and discovered that EVGA's cooler sucks. Plus, mine had a nasty fan tick. Ordered an Arctic Accelero Mono Plus and threw it on there last night. Great improvement in thermals, but only so-so improvement in noise - mainly because the card can no longer control the fan and it runs full tilt.



EVGA must use some weird pinout for their fan headers on GPUs. Anyone know where I can find that info so I'm not just guessing?